Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is expected to confirm his desire to own Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

