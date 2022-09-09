Elon Musk files amended counterclaims vs Twitter under seal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk filed under seal an amended countersuit against Twitter Inc(TWTR.N) on Friday to incorporate recent whistleblower claims of security lapses at the social media platform, according to court records.

Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), is waging a legal battle to end his $44 billion deal for the company.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware

