Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company as part of his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Mark Porter

