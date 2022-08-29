1 minute read
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security
WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Elon Musk subpoenaed a Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on spam and alleged security vulnerabilities at the social media company as part of his ongoing legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Mark Porter
