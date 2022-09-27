Elon Musk's deposition in Twitter litigation rescheduled for Oct. 6-7
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is scheduled to be questioned under oath by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) lawyers on Oct. 6-7, a court filing said Tuesday, as the social media company prepares for an Oct. 17 trial over the billionaire's bid to walk away from his $44 billion takeover.
Musk was originally scheduled to be deposed this week.
