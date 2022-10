Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











