EnBW hopes for VNG compensation deal within days - CFO















FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) expects to reach a deal with the government to partially compensate its VNG (VNG.UL) division for billions of euros in losses it incurred by replacing Russian gas volumes with more expensive alternatives, its finance chief said.

Thomas Kusterer, speaking to reporters after presenting nine-month results, said he did not expect the deal to result in a partial nationalisation of VNG.

