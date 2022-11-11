EnBW plans sale of glass fiber subsidiary Plusnet - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW is considering selling its glass fiber subsidiary Plusnet in order to raise funds for necessary investments in the network, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is looking for an investor to bring in new equity and possibly take over the majority or all of the company's shares, according to the report.

Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams











