Endeavor to buy sports betting business OpenBet for $800 million
June 30 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR.N), the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting business OpenBet from Light & Wonder Inc (LNW.O) for a revised deal value of $800 million, Light & Wonder said on Thursday.
Endeavor said in September last year it plans to buy OpenBet for $1.2 billion. read more
Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
