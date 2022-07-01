Endeavor to buy sports betting business OpenBet for $800 million

The Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) logo hangs from the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of its public listing at the NYSE in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 30 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR.N), the owner of Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting business OpenBet from Light & Wonder Inc (LNW.O) for a revised deal value of $800 million, Light & Wonder said on Thursday.

Endeavor said in September last year it plans to buy OpenBet for $1.2 billion. read more

Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

