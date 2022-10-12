Enel completes sale of Russian assets to domestic investors















MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of its Russian assets, exiting the country.

Europe's biggest utility said it had sold its entire stake in PJSC Enel Russia to Lukoil (LKOH.MM) and Gazprombank-Frezia investment fund for a total consideration of 137 million euros ($133 million).

The deal is expected to have a positive effect on Enel's net debt of about 610 million euros and a negative impact on its reported net income of around 1.3 billion euros.

The 1.3 billion euro accounting effect will not have any impact on ordinary economic results, Enel said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree late in September authorising Enel to sell its controlling stake in PJSC Enel Russia.

($1 = 1.0319 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











