Enel looking for partner to take 50% of Gridspertise unit

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) is looking for a partner willing to take 50% of its grid services unit Gridspertise, the head of global infrastructure and networks Antonio Cammisecra said on Monday.

Cammisecra also said that the Italian utility would like to have a distribution grid in the United States and one in Central-Northern Europe, but added there was nothing on table at the moment.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini

