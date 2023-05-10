Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei















TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T) is considering spinning off subsidiary JX Nippon Mining & Metals, with a possible option of listing its shares, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Eneos will include the spin-off proposal in its latest mid-term business plan due to be released on Thursday, Nikkei said.

Eneos said in a statement that the Nikkei report is not based on the company's announcement and while it is "constantly considering various capital policies," no decisions have been made now.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by David Goodman











