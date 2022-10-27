Engie buys 6GW renewables pipeline in U.S.
Oct 27 (Reuters) - France's Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Thursday it had acquired projects currently under development worth 6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity to speed up the development of its green energy portfolio in North America.
Engie North America has bought 33 early to late-stage projects from Belltown Power U.S., the company said in a statement, including 2.7 GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6 GW of stand-alone battery storage.
"The 3.3 GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience," head of Engie North America Dave Carroll said.
