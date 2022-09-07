Eni acquires BP's gas business in Algeria

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire BP's (BP.L) business in Algeria, including two major gas fields.

The acquisition will further contribute to Europe's gas needs and strengthens Eni's presence in Algeria, the Italian group said in a statement.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

