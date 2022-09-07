1 minute read
Eni acquires BP's gas business in Algeria
MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire BP's (BP.L) business in Algeria, including two major gas fields.
The acquisition will further contribute to Europe's gas needs and strengthens Eni's presence in Algeria, the Italian group said in a statement.
Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
