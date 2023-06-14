Exclusive: Eni intensifies talks to sell stake in low-carbon unit

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) has intensified talks with several investors over a potential sale of a minority stake in its renewables and retail business Plenitude, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Two of the sources said that Eni is working on a disposal of between 5% and 15% of Plenitude and could even do a deal before Italy's summer break, which is normally in August.

Plenitude, which last year recorded an adjusted operating profit of 345 million euros, could be valued at more than 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in the private transaction, one of the sources said.

Eni declined to comment.

A sale of a small stake in Plenitude would give a value to the business, creating the conditions for a future listing.

Eni had to freeze an initial public offering (IPO) of Plenitude in June 2022 due to adverse market conditions but has not stopped talking with investors over a potential private sale of a stake.

A new attempt to list Plenitude could be launched at the end of this year or more probably in 2024, the sources said.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

