Eni nearing deal to sell 10% of Plenitude to Switzerland's EIP, sources say

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) is nearing a deal to sell around 10% of its low-carbon unit Plenitude to Switzerland's Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The transaction, details of which are still under discussion, could value the entire unit at below 8 billion euros ($8.83 billion), including debt, the sources said.

Eni declined to comment while EIP was not immediately available to comment on the issue.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini

