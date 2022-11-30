Exclusive: Eni in preliminary talks to buy Neptune Energy for $5-$6 bln-source
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) is in preliminary talks to buy private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy for around $5-$6 billion, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that no official bid had been submitted.
Neptune produces around 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, three-quarters of which gas, with operations in Norway - home to Eni's Var unit - Britain, Indonesia, Algeria, the Netherlands and elsewhere.
Neptune is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group (CG.O) and CVC Capital Partners.
Eni and Neptune declined to comment.
