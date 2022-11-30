Eni's Plenitude close to buying PLT Energia, sources say















MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the renewable energy unit of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), is expected to announce a deal to buy wind and solar developer PLT Energia in the coming days, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal could be worth more than 500 million euros ($515.00 million), one of the sources said.

Plenitude, which last summer postponed a planned stock market listing due to market volatility, will add more than 250 megawatt of green energy to its portfolio through the deal.

PLT Energia and Plenitude were not immediately reachable for comment.

($1 = 0.9709 euros)

