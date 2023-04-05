Eni's Versalis in final talks to buy bioplastic maker Novamont















MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Eni's (ENI.MI) unit Versalis said on Wednesday it entered exclusive negotiations to buy the part of Italian chemical group Novamont it does not already own.

Versalis, which currently has a 36% stake in Novamont, aims to acquire the rest of the company from Mater-Bi, a company controlled by private equity funds Investitori Associati II and NB Renaissance.

Versalis did not disclose financial details on Novamont, which specializes in biodegradable and compostable bioplastics and has four plants and four research centres in Italy.

Novamont expects its 2022 sales to increase to around 450 million euros from 414 million euros in 2021, its CEO Catia Bastioli told Reuters last month.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Deepa Babington











