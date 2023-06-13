Entain to buy Poland-based betting operator in a deal valued at $946 million















June 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc (ENT.L) said on Tuesday its Central and Eastern European venture will buy poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings (STH1.WA) for 750 million pounds ($946.1 million) with its partner EMMA Capital.

Under the deal, STS shareholders will receive 24.8 Polish zlotys for each STS share held.

($1 = 0.7927 pounds)

