EQT Active Core Infrastructure to buy Radius Global in $1.43 bln deal















March 1 (Reuters) - EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund said on Wednesday it had, together with the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, agreed to buy Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI.O) in a deal valued at $1.43 billion.

Including debt, the deal value would be about $3.0 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Radius shareholders will receive $15 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 7.9% to the stock's last close.

The deal would expand EQT's digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes Zayo, GlobalConnect and EdgeConneX.

Shares of Radius Global, which leases cell sites to wireless tower companies and mobile network operators, were up 4.7% at $14.55 in aftermarket trade.

Radius will be a privately held company after the deal is completed, and will be indirectly wholly owned by EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board, as well as Radius management.

The firm will retain its name and brand and will continue to be operated by its existing management team and employees worldwide, the companies said in a joint statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC served as financial adviser to EQT. Citi is serving as lead financial advisor and Goldman Sachs & Co is serving as financial adviser for Radius.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











