EQT in talks for a possible takeover $5.80 billion offer of Dechra
April 13 (Reuters) - British veterinary firm Dechra (DPH.L) said on Thursday it had entered into talks with private equity group EQT for a possible 4.63 billion pounds ($5.80 billion) all-cash offer.
Dechra shareholders would receive 4,070 pence per share in cash as part of the deal.
The company said it has informed EQT that it will recommend the possible offer if the private equity announces a firm intention to make an offer.
If a firm offer is made, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's Private Equities Department would be a co-investor with EQT, Dechra said.
($1 = 0.7981 pounds)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessContext Labs in talks to raise $150 million from investors –sources
Context Labs, a data provider that helps companies track carbon emissions, is looking to raise up to $150 million from investors, two people familiar with the matter said, amid growing demand from businesses to better assess their environmental footprint.
- DealsInvestor Trillium urges Getty to evaluate options, including sale
Activist investor Trillium Capital on Thursday asked stock photo company Getty Images Holding Inc to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a sale.