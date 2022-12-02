EQT-THQ Appalachia latest U.S. oil deal to face regulatory delay















Dec 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) said on Friday the U.S. antitrust regulator has asked for more information on its planned $5.2 billion buyout of THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure.

The deal, first announced in September, is the latest in the oil and gas sector to face regulatory delays as part of the Biden administration's push to tackle soaring energy prices and better protect the customer.

Under the leadership of its latest chair Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has hit more deals with "second requests" - demands for additional information and documents which can delay regulatory clearance by several months.

EnCap's $1.5 billion buyout of producer EP Energy, refiner HollyFrontier's $2.6 billion merger with Sinclair Oil and pipeline operator Energy Transfer's $7.2 billion takeover of Enable Midstream were all subjected to the FTC's second requests.

EQT, the biggest U.S. natural gas producer, said it plans to cooperate with the FTC's request. It has begun talks with THQ's pipeline operator XcL Midstream and the company to amend deal terms in case it does not close by Dec. 30 as originally planned.

