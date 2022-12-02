EQT-THQ Appalachia latest U.S. oil deal to face regulatory delay
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) said on Friday the U.S. antitrust regulator has asked for more information on its planned $5.2 billion buyout of THQ Appalachia I LLC and associated pipeline infrastructure.
The deal, first announced in September, is the latest in the oil and gas sector to face regulatory delays as part of the Biden administration's push to tackle soaring energy prices and better protect the customer.
Under the leadership of its latest chair Lina Khan, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has hit more deals with "second requests" - demands for additional information and documents which can delay regulatory clearance by several months.
EnCap's $1.5 billion buyout of producer EP Energy, refiner HollyFrontier's $2.6 billion merger with Sinclair Oil and pipeline operator Energy Transfer's $7.2 billion takeover of Enable Midstream were all subjected to the FTC's second requests.
EQT, the biggest U.S. natural gas producer, said it plans to cooperate with the FTC's request. It has begun talks with THQ's pipeline operator XcL Midstream and the company to amend deal terms in case it does not close by Dec. 30 as originally planned.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsItalian family holding De Agostini moves to take DeA Capital private
Italian family holding company De Agostini said on Friday it planned to take private its vehicle for financial investments DeA Capital spending up to 128.6 million euros ($135.4 million) to buy out other investors.
- BusinessOctopus Energy acquires UK solar developer
Octopus Energy Group's generation arm has acquired British solar power developer Zestec Renewable Energy to build more than 100 rooftop solar projects, the company said on Friday.