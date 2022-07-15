Ericsson's $6.2 bln Vonage takeover gets U.S. clearance

Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Friday it had received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to complete its acquisition of cloud communications firm Vonage .

It had said in June, the closing of the $6.2 billion acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by the U.S. national security panel. read more

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen

