1 minute read
Ericsson's $6.2 bln Vonage takeover gets U.S. clearance
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
COPENHAGEN, July 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Friday it had received clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to complete its acquisition of cloud communications firm Vonage .
It had said in June, the closing of the $6.2 billion acquisition was delayed to the end of July, from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by the U.S. national security panel. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Essi Lehto
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.