Estee Lauder nears $2.8 billion deal to buy Tom Ford - FT















Nov 11 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL.N) is nearing a deal to buy Tom Ford for about $2.8 billion, including debt, beating out competition from a number of others interested in acquiring the luxury fashion brand, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed about the matter.

The luxury brand, founded by fashion designer Tom Ford, entered into exclusive negotiations with Estee Lauder this week and a deal could be announced as early as Monday, the FT reported.

The acquisition of Tom Ford would be Estee's biggest and latest in a series of transactions, including taking full control of Canadian beauty group Deciem for about $1 billion in 2021, according to the FT report.

Estee Lauder and Tom Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of Estee rose about 4% in afternoon trade.

Earlier in August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Estee was in talks to acquire the luxury brand in what could be a $3 billion deal.

The Journal later reported that French luxury group Kering(PRTP.PA) was also in advanced discussions to buy the fashion brand, competing with Estee.

Tom Ford is known for its menswear, but also counts women's apparel, handbags, cosmetics and perfumes as part of its product line.

The move could help the MAC lipstick maker to strengthen its luxury business that already houses high-end fragrances and skincare products.

U.S. luxury and beauty products companies like Ralph Lauren (RL.N) and Estee have so far shrugged off the impact of inflation as wealthier shoppers continue to splurge on high-end clothing and footwear.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











