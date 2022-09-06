EU antitrust chief to hold news conference 1100GMT, Illumina deal veto expected
AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100GMT on a competition case, the European Commission said on Tuesday, without providing any details.
Vestager is expected to announce her veto against U.S. life sciences company Illumina's (ILMN.O) $7.1 billion acquisition of biotechnology company Grail (GRAL.O), a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a Reuters story last month. read more
