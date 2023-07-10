EU antitrust deadline on Booking's Etraveli deal extended to Sept. 6
BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on online travel agency Booking Holdings' (BKNG.O) 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) acquisition by a week to Sept. 6, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.
Booking CEO Glenn Fogel and and Etraveli CEO Mathias Hedlund sought to win over the EU competition enforcer at a closed hearing in Brussels last week.
Given EU concerns the deal could reduce competition, Booking, whose brands include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, may have to offer remedies in the coming days.
Last month, the Commission warned that the deal would reinforce Booking's market power and push up costs for hotels.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsTPG to buy Forcepoint's government cyber unit in $2.45 bln deal - sources
Buyout firm TPG will buy the government cybersecurity business of Francisco Partners-owned software company Forcepoint in a $2.45 billion deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.