Exclusive: NielsenIQ, GfK tie-up faces EU antitrust investigation -sources















BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters) - Advent-owned NielsenIQ's tie-up with German market research firm is likely to face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation, with regulators demanding asset sales in return for clearing the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm Advent International announced the deal to create a leading provider of retail and consumer measurement data in July last year.

NielsenIQ has operations in more than 90 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population while GfK leads in market research on technology and durables in 67 countries.

The companies could stave off the four-month-long investigation by offering remedies by Thursday during the European Commission's preliminary review but this could be complicated and not likely if such concessions involve asset sales, the people said.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country European Union, declined to comment, saying that its preliminary review ends on April 27. The full-scale probe will kick off following that in the absence of remedies, the people said.

NielsenIQ said the deal would boost competition in the European market research industry.

"We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Commission with the objective of securing a clearance decision as quickly as possible," the company said.

Rivals, however, said the deal could reduce competition and may even lead to a monopoly in some markets.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese











