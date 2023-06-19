EU antitrust regulators set to warn Orange, MasMovil over tie-up, source says

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will in the coming days warn Orange (ORAN.PA) and Spanish peer MasMovil about their 18.6-billion euros ($20.3 billion) tie-up, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday/

The European Commission will set out its concerns about the deal in a so-called statement of objections, the person said.

Orange and MasMovil are not expected to offer any remedies prior to receiving the document, the person said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

