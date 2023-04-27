EU antitrust ruling on UBS' Credit Suisse takeover due by June 7

Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen at Paradeplatz in Zurich
Buildings of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are seen at Paradeplatz in Zurich, Switzerland March 21, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust authorities will decide on UBS' planned takeover of fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse by June 7, the European Commission said in a statement.

The Commission's competition policy website showed that UBS filed for approval on April 26, with a provisional deadline for a decision set for June 7.

On March 19, UBS agreed to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. read more

