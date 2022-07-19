EU approves Bouygues' acquisition of Equans, subject to conditions

A logo of Bouygues is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday that it had approved Bouygues' acquisition of Equans. The approval is conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Bouygues.

"Bouygues and Equans are leading providers of electrical engineering services for railway contact lines in Belgium. With their transaction, they would have a combined leading position in the market. The commitments offered by them ensure that a player will remain in the market continuing to exert competitive pressure in the relevant Belgian market while customers will preserve choice of suppliers and competitive prices," vice-president Margrethe Vestager said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.