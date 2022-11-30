EU opens in depth-investigation in the Vivendi-Lagardere deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had opened an in-depth investigation to assess Vivendi's (VIV.PA) planned acquisition of rival Lagardere (LAGA.PA), a deal that would combine France's two biggest publishing groups.
"The Commission is concerned that the proposed acquisition may reduce competition on a number of markets across the entire book value chain in French-speaking countries of the European Economic Area (EEA) and in a segment of magazine publishing in France," EU's watchdog said in a statement.
Reuters had reported this EU antitrust investigation earlier this month.
The Commission now has until 19 April 2023, to take a decision.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- DealsEni's Plenitude close to buying PLT Energia, sources say
Plenitude, the renewable energy unit of Italy's Eni , is expected to announce a deal to buy wind and solar developer PLT Energia in the coming days, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.