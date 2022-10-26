EU pauses Orange and Norsk Hydro M&A investigations
BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have paused investigations into French telecoms provider Orange's (ORAN.PA) bid for a majority stake in Belgian peer VOO SA and Norsk Hydro's (NHY.OL) proposed acquisition of Alumetal (AMT.WA) while awaiting their data.
The European Commission suspended the Orange investigation on Wednesday and examination of Norwegian metals maker Norsk Hydro's Polish recycler bid on Tuesday.
"This procedure in merger investigations is activated if the parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information that the Commission has requested," a Commission spokesperson said.
"Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission's decision is then adjusted accordingly."
The EU competition enforcer opened a full-scale investigation into Orange's VOO bid in July, warning that the deal could reduce competition in the southern region of Belgium.
This month the Commission kicked off its investigation into Norsk Hydro's deal, warning that the takeover could eliminate a growing rival able to bring cheaper and advanced recycled aluminiium products to the market. read more
Regulators have become increasingly wary of so-called killer acquisitions where big companies acquire smaller rivals to shut them down.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessIndia's Dabur posts lower profit as costs rise, enters seasoning business
Dabur India on Wednesday reported a fall in quarterly profit as higher commodity prices weighed on margins, and said it would acquire a majority stake in spices and seasoning maker Badshah Masala.
- DealsNeptune Energy in talks to sell German oil and gas assets -sources
British oil company Neptune Energy is in advanced talks to sell its oil and gas assets in Germany to private equity firm Shorelight, industry sources told Reuters.