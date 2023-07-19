EU regulators extend Amazon, iRobot decision deadline to Dec. 13

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on Amazon's (AMZN.O) $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot (IRBT.O) to Dec. 13 after the companies requested more time.

"The deadline for the (European) Commission to take a decision has been extended by additional 20 working days in agreement with the notifying party," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Companies can ask for an extension of up to 20 working days.

The EU watchdog earlier this month warned that the deal may reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and also reinforce Amazon's position as an online marketplace provider.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Peter Graff

