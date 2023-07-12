EU regulators fine Illumina $476 mln for closing Grail deal without green light

FILE PHOTO: The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California
The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regualators on Wednesday fined Illumina a record 432 million euros ($476.19 million) for closing its takeover of Grail (GRAL.O) before securing EU antitrust approval.

"This is a very serious infringement, which requires the imposition of a proportionate fine, with the aim of deterring such conduct," the European Commission said.

The fine, 10% of Illumina's global turnover, was the maximum allowed under EU merger rules for such infringements.

Illumina said the fine was 'unlawful, inappropriate, and disproportionate' and that it would appeal the penalty.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next