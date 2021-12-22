Deals
Eurochem to buy Brazilian fertilizer producer Heringer for $96.5 mln
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Eurochem will buy 51.5% of Brazilian fertilizer producer Heringer (FHER3.SA) for 554.56 million reais ($96.5 million), Heringer said on Tuesday.
After acquiring shares owned by holding company HeringenPar, Switzerland-based Eurochem will do a tender offer to minority shareholders, the statement said. Eurochem may consider an offer to delist Heringer, it added.
The deal is subject to approval of antitrust watchdog Cade.
($1 = 5.7451 reais)
