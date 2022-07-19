Events group Hyve to sell Ukrainian business in management buy-out

July 19 (Reuters) - British exhibitions group Hyve (HYVE.L) said on Tuesday it is selling its Ukrainian unit to a group led by Anatoly Sushon, the Ukrainian business' managing director, as events in the country continue to be on hold following Russia's invasion.

Hyve said it would receive up to 3 million pounds ($3.59 million) from the sale, which will be paid annually until September 2027 based on the Ukrainian operations' profitability.

($1 = 0.8354 pounds)

