Evonik's new CFO sees many bidders for diaper materials arm sale
April 20 (Reuters) - Evonik's new Chief Financial Officer Maike Schuh sees a wide range of potential investors for the German firm's superabsorbents division, she said on Wednesday evening.
The chemicals maker put its superabsorbents business, which makes materials for diapers and hygiene products, on sale two years ago.
Companies in the chemicals industry, as well as financial investors, are among those interested in the acquisition, Evonik's finance chief said.
Schuh, who replaced previous CFO Ute Wolf in late 2022, said she expects to sign the deal this year after what she believes to be a very reasonable bidding process.
