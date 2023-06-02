Exchange operator Cboe launches global listing offering















NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) said on Friday it will let companies list across its U.S. and international exchanges, expanding in a fiercely competitive field dominated in the United States by the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O).

Cboe, which has stock exchanges in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, currently lists only its own stock, along with exchange-traded funds, on its U.S. exchange. But financial software firm Abaxx Technologies Inc (ABXX.NLB), which is listed on Cboe Canada, has received conditional approval to be intralisted on Cboe U.S., the exchange operator said.

All stocks listed on Cboe's U.S. and Canada exchanges can also be made available for trading on the company's Netherlands- and UK-based exchanges as well, with Australia to follow, Chicago-based Cboe said.

"Cboe has built an expansive, global equities footprint unrivalled in the industry that uniquely positions us to deliver the first-ever truly global listing experience for issuers seeking to tap new markets beyond their home region," Dave Howson, global president of Cboe Global Markets, said in a statement.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc-owned (ICE.N) NYSE and Nasdaq compete fiercely for corporate listings, from courting initial public offerings to luring companies already listed on rival exchanges, both of which can be public relations windfalls.

Exchanges earn recurring revenue from listings and charge various listing fees based on factors such as the amount of shares a company lists.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.