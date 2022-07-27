EXCLUSIVE EU antitrust regulators likely to block Illumina, Grail deal - sources

The offices of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc are shown in San Diego, California January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to veto U.S. life sciences firm Illumina's (ILMN.O) acquisition of biotechnology company Grail (GRAL.O), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

There are doubts whether concessions offered by Illumina last week to address the European Commission's concerns about the $8 billion cash-and-stock deal will boost competition, the people said.

The concessions include royalty-free global licences for some of its patents and a three-year patent truce with Chinese rival BGI in Europe. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.