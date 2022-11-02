EXCLUSIVE Three attorneys general to file lawsuit blocking Albertsons $4 billion payout- source
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois will file a lawsuit in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons (ACI.N) $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.
