EXCLUSIVE Three attorneys general to file lawsuit blocking Albertsons $4 billion payout- source

By
The Albertsons logo is seen on an Albertsons grocery store, as Kroger agrees to buy rival Albertsons in a deal to combine the two supermarket chains, in Rancho Cucamonga, California, U.S., October 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois will file a lawsuit in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons (ACI.N) $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks