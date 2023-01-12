ExxonMobil to sell interest in Esso Thailand
Jan 12 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil (XOM.N) on Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with Bangchak Corporation to sell all of its shares of Esso Thailand.
The sale includes the Sriracha oil refinery, select distribution terminals, and a network of Esso-branded retail fuel stations.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.
"ExxonMobil will continue to supply the Thailand market with branded finished lubricants and chemical products through a new company to be formed," the company said in a release.
