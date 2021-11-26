Facebook offers remedies to address EU concerns about Kustomer deal

A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) has offered remedies in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of U.S. customer service startup Kustomer, a European Commission filing showed.

Facebook, now Meta Platforms, submitted its package on Wednesday.

The EU competition enforcer, which did not provide details of the remedies in line with its policy, extended its decision deadline to Jan. 28. It is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to accept the offer or demand more.

The Commission has previously said the deal may hurt competition and reinforce the U.S. social media company's power in online advertising.

Facebook has won unconditional clearance from regulators in the UK and Australia for the deal.

