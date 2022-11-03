Financial services firm TIAA agrees sale of banking arm to investor group















NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - TIAA said on Thursday it had agreed to offload a majority stake in its banking arm to a group of investors, as the financial services firm focuses its operations on retirement services and asset management.

The deal, for which financial terms were not disclosed, was struck with funds managed by Stone Point Capital, Warburg Pincus, Reverence Capital Partners, Sixth Street and Bayview Asset Management.

"As we refocus on retirement, we have decided now is the appropriate time for TIAA Bank to begin a new chapter under new ownership," said David Nason, chief operating officer at TIAA, which will retain a stake in the divested business.

TIAA originally purchased Jacksonville, Florida-based EverBank in 2017 for $2.5 billion, before renaming it TIAA Bank in 2018. A further rebranding will take place, and the new name will be announced at the same time that the transaction closes in 2023.

Proceeds from the sale will be placed in TIAA's general account, which the company manages for its retirement clients. TIAA will retain the trust business currently housed in the bank, the statement added.

JPMorgan Chase and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP provided financial and legal advice, respectively, to TIAA. The group of investors were supported by investment bankers from Jefferies and Goldman Sachs and lawyers from Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz.

