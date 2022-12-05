Fintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp (CND.N) nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.
Earlier valued at $4.5 billion, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord in February and doubled its valuation.
"We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle.
Termination of the deal comes at a time when cryptocurrencies reel from a sector-wide rout that saw prices plunge, several key players collapse and investors lose over billions of dollars.
The fintech did not elaborate on its plans to go public.
