Fintech Circle terminates $9 billion SPAC deal after amending deal terms















Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp (CND.N) nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.

Earlier valued at $4.5 billion, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord in February and doubled its valuation.

"We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important," said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circle.

Termination of the deal comes at a time when cryptocurrencies reel from a sector-wide rout that saw prices plunge, several key players collapse and investors lose over billions of dollars.

The fintech did not elaborate on its plans to go public.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











