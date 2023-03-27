First Citizens Bank to buy SVB's deposits, loans from FDIC

Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, CA
FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside of the entrance of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo/File Photo

March 27 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bank & Trust Co will buy all of Silicon Valley Bank's (SIVB.O) deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the regulator said in a statement.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

