First Citizens Bank to buy SVB's deposits, loans from FDIC
March 27 (Reuters) - First Citizens Bank & Trust Co will buy all of Silicon Valley Bank's (SIVB.O) deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the regulator said in a statement.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsActivist investor Ubben urges OCI to explore strategic options
Activist investor Jeff Ubben's Inclusive Capital Partners has urged OCI NV to explore strategic options, including asset sales, and said the Dutch fertilizer is worth nearly double its 5.54 billion euros ($6.01 billion) market value.
- DealsCardinal Health explores sale of nuclear medicine unit - Bloomberg News
Cardinal Health Inc is exploring a potential sale of its nuclear medicine unit as part of a larger review of its business, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.