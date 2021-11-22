Flour Mills of Nigeria to buy 76.8% of rival Honeywell

ABUJA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Flour Mills of Nigeria plans to acquire a 71.69% stake in rival Honeywell Flour Mills at an enterprise value of 80 billion naira ($193.7 million), the companies said on Monday.

A further 5.06% stake in Honeywell Flour Mills will be bought from FBN Holdings, Flour Mills of Nigeria said in a separate statement.

Honeywell will retain its listing on the Nigerian stock exchange after the deal, the companies said.

($1 = 413.0000 naira)

Reporting by Fikayo Owoeye and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman

