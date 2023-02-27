













Feb 27 (Reuters) - Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS.O) has agreed to be taken private by affiliates of buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in an all-cash transaction valued at more than $7 billion including debt, the companies said on Monday.

Stockholders of Focus will receive $53 per share held, unchanged from an offer disclosed earlier this month that sent shares of the investment advisory firm to their highest level in nearly a year.

The company's shares were trading at $51.78 on Monday.

Funds managed by Stone Point will retain a portion of their investment in Focus and provide new equity financing as part of the proposed transaction.

The buyout firm's offer highlights how private equity firms are pouncing on the plunge in valuations to snap up companies. Focus's shares tumbled nearly 38% in 2022.

"Focus is an attractive target because it has a global footprint among the UHNW (ultra high net worth)," said Richard Gardner, chief executive officer of Texas-based Anthropic AI.

The buyout "could provide significant upside to those who would want to leverage their existing relationships while taking advantage of currently low valuations compared to those from late 2021", he said.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter, and CD&R and Stone Point will fund it with fully committed equity financing.

Focus can also hunt for alternative deals during the so-called "go-shop" period that expires on April 8.

Stone Point and fellow private equity firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) owned New York-based company Focus prior to its listing in 2018.

Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers to Focus, while Moelis & Co, Truist Securities Inc and BofA Securities are among advisers to CD&R.

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











