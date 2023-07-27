Foreign lenders in talks to finance part of Adani Group's Ambuja debt - Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L), Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are in talks to collectively lend between $600 million and $750 million to India's Adani Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The loan is a part of the discussions to refinance the debt that the group had taken to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS).

Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

