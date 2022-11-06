Unit of China's Fosun to sell Zhaojin Mining stake for $561 million















Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) on Monday said its affiliate Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group Co (600655.SS) will sell 654.1 million Hong Kong shares of Zhaojin Mining Industry Co (1818.HK) for HK$4.40 billion ($560.55 million).

Shanghai Yuyuan is offering to sell the stake in Zhaojin Mining for HK$6.72 per share, a discount of 1.8% from the closing price on Nov. 4.

Fosun, which owns about 22.85% of Zhaojin Mining's shares, expects to gain a realised revenue of about HK$5.21 billion from aggregate disposals.

After the sale, Fosun will retain a 2.85% stake in Zhaojin Mining.

($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars)

