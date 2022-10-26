Fosun Intl says stake in Portugal's Millennium bcp is not for sale















LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fosun International said on Wednesday that its 30% stake in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp (BCP.LS) is not for sale, downplaying reports that the Chinese conglomerate could sell assets in the country to lower its debt.

Fosun, controlled by billionaire entrepreneur Guo Guangchang, has been one of the most aggressive foreign dealmakers in Portugal since mid-2014, when the country was still under an international bailout after a debt crisis.

"Fosun is not selling its stake in Millennium bcp. It is not for sale," a Fosun spokesperson in Lisbon told Reuters.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip











